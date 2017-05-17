PHOTO: One injured in storm cellar explosion at Arkansas home

One person was injured in an explosion that damaged a storm cellar in Garland County Tuesday morning, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The explosion at the cellar outside a home in the 300 block of Danna Road west of Hot Springs occurred as a man living there was using gasoline to burn household items and trash in the cellar, the newspaper reported.

The blast lifted the cellar's concrete roof and injured the man, the Sentinel-Record said. There was no update on his condition Wednesday.