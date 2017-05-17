Police: 3 women, 1 man arrested in Arkansas home invasion; 1 held weapon at victim's face

Four people are accused of forcing their way into an apartment in northeast Arkansas, with at least one brandishing a weapon at a victim, police said.

Officers with the Blytheville Police Department responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a burglary in progress at an apartment in the 3700 block of East Main Street in Blytheville.

At the scene, authorities spoke with the victim, a tenant at the apartment, according to a news release from the agency.

The victim told police that he answered a knock on his side door, at which point he opened the door to find two women standing outside.

The two women — later identified as 35-year-old Sherrie Mcclellan and 25-year-old Ashley Sutton — said they were looking for his roommate shortly before Sutton brandished a handgun and pointed it directly at the victim's face, according to authorities.

It was not immediately known whether the roommate was inside the apartment at the time.

The victim slammed the door on the two and called authorities, the release states.

While he was on the phone, Sutton and Mcclellan as well as two others — 35-year-old Michelle Faulkenberry and 33-year-old Benjamin Sutton — re-entered the residence.

The four were found by police in the kitchen, with Mcclellan holding a handgun, the release states.

An officer gave “several” commands for Mcclellan to drop the weapon and noticed her trying to put the handgun into her waistband. She later complied and placed the weapon on a counter.

All of the suspects were arrested on one count of aggravated residential burglary. Ashley Sutton and Mcclellan each face an additional count of aggravated assault.

A hearing was set for Wednesday in Blytheville District Court, records show.