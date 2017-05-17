Man asks driver for cigarette, then pulls out gun at Little Rock intersection, police say

An Arkansas man told police he evaded a gunman on Monday after the stranger approached his car, asked for a cigarette and then pulled out the weapon, officials said.

The 28-year-old told police he was leaving work around 5:40 p.m. and was stopped in his vehicle at the intersection of Dugan Street and Roosevelt Road when a man approached the car, the report said.

The man asked for a cigarette, and the driver reportedly responded that he didn't have one. Then, the man pulled out a handgun and held it inches from the driver's head, the report said.

The 28-year-old told the man to get away and sped off, he told police. The gunman fled and was not located.

No suspect was identified on the report.