Man asks driver for cigarette, then pulls out gun at Little Rock intersection, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
An Arkansas man told police he evaded a gunman on Monday after the stranger approached his car, asked for a cigarette and then pulled out the weapon, officials said.
The 28-year-old told police he was leaving work around 5:40 p.m. and was stopped in his vehicle at the intersection of Dugan Street and Roosevelt Road when a man approached the car, the report said.
The man asked for a cigarette, and the driver reportedly responded that he didn't have one. Then, the man pulled out a handgun and held it inches from the driver's head, the report said.
The 28-year-old told the man to get away and sped off, he told police. The gunman fled and was not located.
No suspect was identified on the report.
YoungHog says... May 17, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.
Quick reaction.. not sure why he was simply sitting in his car..
