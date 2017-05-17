Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man asks driver for cigarette, then pulls out gun at Little Rock intersection, police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man told police he evaded a gunman on Monday after the stranger approached his car, asked for a cigarette and then pulled out the weapon, officials said.

The 28-year-old told police he was leaving work around 5:40 p.m. and was stopped in his vehicle at the intersection of Dugan Street and Roosevelt Road when a man approached the car, the report said.

The man asked for a cigarette, and the driver reportedly responded that he didn't have one. Then, the man pulled out a handgun and held it inches from the driver's head, the report said.

The 28-year-old told the man to get away and sped off, he told police. The gunman fled and was not located.

No suspect was identified on the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Man asks driver for cigarette, then pulls out gun at Little Rock intersection, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

YoungHog says... May 17, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.

Quick reaction.. not sure why he was simply sitting in his car..

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online