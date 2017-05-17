Police: Assailant in holdup at gas station also sought in other central Arkansas robberies

Police say a robber in a weekend holdup at a Beebe convenience store is the same person linked to recent robberies in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The Beebe Police Department said it responded around 8:50 p.m. Sunday to Jordan’s Quik Stop at 101 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Witnesses described the robber as a man in his early 20s who stands about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was dressed in all-black clothing, had a bandanna or cloth covering part of his face and was carrying a backpack, police said.

The assailant was reportedly armed with a black semi-automatic pistol during the robbery. He later fled on foot, according to authorities.

A multi-agency search of the area involving the White County sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police was unsuccessful.

“The man is also believed to be involved in at least two other aggravated robberies in Little Rock and another in North Little Rock,” the release states.

A robber with a similar profile — a black man in his late teens to mid-20s — is sought in at least four aggravated robberies in Pulaski County, Arkansas Online previously reported.

One of those robberies was reported Friday at the Mapco convenience store at 5420 W. 12th St. in Little Rock.