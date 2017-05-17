Car stolen by 3 men in Little Rock after victim struck on head with firearm, authorities say

Two Little Rock residents were forced from their car Wednesday by three strangers, including one who pulled out a handgun, police said.

A 28-year-old man told police he and a 57-year-old woman were leaving their home in a gray 2016 Dodge Charger around midnight, according to a police report.

A group of three men walked up to the car as it was stopped at the intersection of Carolina and Anita drives and started making conversation, the victims told police. Then, one of the men pulled out a handgun and ordered them out of the vehicle, the report said.

The 28-year-old, who was driving, attempted to grab the gun, but the assailant struck him with the firearm, the report said.

He and the 57-year-old reportedly got out of the Charger and onto the ground. The three men, who all wore hoodies and face covers, drove off toward 65th Street, police said.

The 28-year-old was bleeding from the back of his head, though he refused medical attention, officials said.

No suspects were named on the report.