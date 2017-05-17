Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Little Rock man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman at knifepoint

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 7:50 a.m.

samuel-talley-42-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Samuel Talley, 42, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man was arrested early Wednesday on charges including rape and kidnapping after he held a woman at knifepoint and later sexually assaulted her, police said.

Samuel Talley, 42, was arrested around 1:15 a.m. at a southeast Little Rock home, according to a police report.

Earlier, Talley had broken into the apartment of the victim, who he knows, and assaulted her, the report said. Police said the woman reported he choked her and then forced her to leave her residence at knifepoint.

Talley then drove them to a different location where he sexually assaulted her, the report said.

Talley was booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies.

He is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for May 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: Little Rock man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman at knifepoint

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

titleist10 says... May 17, 2017 at 8:03 a.m.

Another violent act by a worthless POS I'm sure some liberal will say it's not his fault he did'nt have the same opportunities as others I SAY BS

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online