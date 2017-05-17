Police: Little Rock man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman at knifepoint

A Little Rock man was arrested early Wednesday on charges including rape and kidnapping after he held a woman at knifepoint and later sexually assaulted her, police said.

Samuel Talley, 42, was arrested around 1:15 a.m. at a southeast Little Rock home, according to a police report.

Earlier, Talley had broken into the apartment of the victim, who he knows, and assaulted her, the report said. Police said the woman reported he choked her and then forced her to leave her residence at knifepoint.

Talley then drove them to a different location where he sexually assaulted her, the report said.

Talley was booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies.

He is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for May 24.