Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman at knifepoint
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 7:50 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A Little Rock man was arrested early Wednesday on charges including rape and kidnapping after he held a woman at knifepoint and later sexually assaulted her, police said.
Samuel Talley, 42, was arrested around 1:15 a.m. at a southeast Little Rock home, according to a police report.
Earlier, Talley had broken into the apartment of the victim, who he knows, and assaulted her, the report said. Police said the woman reported he choked her and then forced her to leave her residence at knifepoint.
Talley then drove them to a different location where he sexually assaulted her, the report said.
Talley was booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies.
He is being held without bail.
A court date is scheduled for May 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Little Rock man charged with rape, kidnapping after holding woman at knifepoint
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
titleist10 says... May 17, 2017 at 8:03 a.m.
Another violent act by a worthless POS I'm sure some liberal will say it's not his fault he did'nt have the same opportunities as others I SAY BS
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.