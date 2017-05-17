Police: Little Rock man shot in hand near liquor store

A Little Rock man suffered a broken hand after he was shot early Wednesday outside a liquor store, police said.

Officers were sent around 1:10 a.m. to CHI St. Vincent hospital, where they met 24-year-old shooting victim Jodeci Fowler, according to a police report.

Fowler told investigators he was walking to a liquor store near 36th and John Barrow Road when he saw two people in an altercation, and one pulled out a gun, the report said.

Fowler said he turned to get away, heard gunshots and then realized he'd been shot in the left hand, the report said, noting Fowler ran back to his girlfriend's apartment so she could drive him to the hospital.

Fowler was listed in stable condition, police said.

He was unable to describe the gunman or the other person beyond saying that both were male, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.