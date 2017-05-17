Argument about Gameboy ends with neighbor robbing her of SUV, Little Rock woman tells police

A Little Rock woman's SUV was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday after her neighbor pulled out a pistol, police said.

Officers were called to the Chapel Ridge apartment complex at 9400 Stagecoach Road around 3:50 p.m. after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.

A 34-year-old woman told officers that her neighbor, 39-year-old Eric Austin of Little Rock, had texted her asking for the money she owed him for a Gameboy she had bought, police said.

Austin then told her that he was going to take the license plate off of her white Lincoln Navigator, the report said.

The woman went outside and saw Austin taking off the license plate, she told police. The two started "to have words," and Austin pulled out a pistol, got in the vehicle and fled, the report said.

Austin was pulled over on Baseline Road and booked into Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, police said.

He is being held without bond.