Ryan backs Trump, cautions against 'rush to judgment'; Democrats demand deep investigation

WASHINGTON — Pressing for answers, congressional Democrats demanded an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey and into broader questions of White House meddling Wednesday. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."

Ryan said Congress needs to get the facts, but "it is obvious there are some people out there who want to harm the president." Elijah Cummings, top Democrat on a key House oversight panel, countered that Ryan and the Republicans had shown "zero, zero, zero appetite for any investigation of President Trump."

The White House has denied reports that Trump pressed Comey to drop an investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. In addition Trump is facing pointed questions about his discussions with Russian diplomats during which Trump is reported to have disclosed classified information.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to turn over to Congress records of Trump's discussions with the diplomats.

The White House has played down the importance and secrecy of the information Trump gave to the Russians, which had been supplied by Israel under an intelligence-sharing agreement. Trump himself said he had "an absolute right" as president to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia. Yet U.S. allies and some members of Congress have expressed alarm.

Putin told a news conference that he would be willing to turn over notes of Trump's meeting with the Russian diplomats if the White House agreed. He dismissed anger over Trump's disclosures as U.S. politicians whipping up "anti-Russian sentiment."

Asked what he thinks of the Trump presidency, Putin said it's up to the American people to judge and his performance can be rated "only when he's allowed to work at full capacity," implying that someone is hampering Trump's efforts.

Trump left the White House on Wednesday to head to Connecticut, where he delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

As for Comey, whom Trump fired last week, the FBI director wrote in a memo after a February meeting at the White House that the new president had asked him to shut down the FBI's investigation of Flynn and his Russian contacts, said a person who had read the memo. The Flynn investigation was part of a broader probe into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.

Comey's memo would be the clearest evidence to date that the president has tried to influence the investigation.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican chairman of the House oversight committee, sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday requesting that it turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between Comey and Trump. He said he would give the FBI a week and then "if we need a subpoena, we'll do it."

John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said late Tuesday that the developments had reached "Watergate size and scale."

The person who described the Comey memo to the AP was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity. The existence of the memo was first reported Tuesday by The New York Times.

The White House vigorously denied it all. "While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," a White House statement said.

Trump fired Flynn on Feb. 13, on grounds that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russians.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.