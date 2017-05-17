Stole from Pulaski County sheriff, say ex-jailer, ally

A former Pulaski County jailer and another person pleaded guilty Tuesday in a scheme to steal money from the Pulaski County sheriff's office, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Kelvin Hendrix, 48, of Bauxite, a former quartermaster at the Pulaski County jail, and Jennifer Gann, 36, of North Little Rock each admitted to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, the release said.

The pair devised a scheme to use sheriff's office funds, allocated for uniforms and equipment, to purchase firearms and "other goods" for themselves from Cruse Uniforms and Equipment -- the department's supplier where Gann worked as a sales manager, the release said.

From 2011-16, Gann would tell Hendrix which deputies had not used their entire allotments for uniforms and equipment, and Hendrix would create false purchasing orders for those employees, the release stated.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Hendrix bought more than 40 guns, and authorities estimate that the county lost between $40,000 and $95,000.

Gann and Hendrix will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Oct. 12, and the exact amount of restitution will be determined.

Conspiracy to commit mail fraud carries a penalty of no more than five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Metro on 05/17/2017