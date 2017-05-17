Style: Messtival promises plenty of mudslinging

Children are rarely encouraged to get dirty. But at Saturday, they can make mud pies and get elbow-deep in goo to their hearts’ content at the Museum of Discovery’s second annual Messtival, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.

There will be 15 to 20 opportunities to get messy, including: a bubble dance party, giant spin art, a confetti cannon, exploding watermelons, do-it-yourself face paint, mud pies, water play and rockets.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.