Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 7:15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Tied to Manafort, Russian sues AP

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:58 a.m.

WASHINGTON -- A Russian billionaire with ties to Vladimir Putin is suing The Associated Press for defamation over a story about his connections to a former chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska filed a federal defamation and libel lawsuit Monday over the March 22 story about his business ties with Paul Manafort.

Deripaska said the article was inaccurate and hurt his career by falsely accusing him of criminal activity.

The AP's general counsel, Karen Kaiser, said the news organization stands by its story and will defend itself.

The news agency reported that before signing up to help with Trump's campaign, Manafort secretly worked for Deripaska with a plan to "greatly benefit the Putin government."

The story was based on interviews with people familiar with payments to Manafort and on business records obtained by the AP.

A Section on 05/17/2017

Print Headline: Tied to Manafort, Russian sues AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Tied to Manafort, Russian sues AP

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online