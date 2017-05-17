Home / Latest News /
Trump to interview 4 candidates to lead FBI
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:27 p.m.
The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will be meeting later Wednesday with Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official.
The meetings come more than a week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The president has suggested he hopes to name Comey's successor before he departs Friday for his first overseas trip as president.
Spicer spoke aboard Air Force One afterTrump's remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.
snakebite60 says... May 17, 2017 at 2:58 p.m.
good we need a fresh start someone that won't interject themselves into politics.If that's even possible.
