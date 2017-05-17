Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 3:14 p.m.

Trump to interview 4 candidates to lead FBI

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:27 p.m.

President Donald Trump walks back into the White House in Washington after seeing off Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following Erdogan's visit, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

The White House says President Donald Trump will be interviewing four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will be meeting later Wednesday with Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official.

The meetings come more than a week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. The president has suggested he hopes to name Comey's successor before he departs Friday for his first overseas trip as president.

Spicer spoke aboard Air Force One afterTrump's remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comment on: Trump to interview 4 candidates to lead FBI

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

snakebite60 says... May 17, 2017 at 2:58 p.m.

good we need a fresh start someone that won't interject themselves into politics.If that's even possible.

( | suggest removal )

