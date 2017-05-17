Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

SEC Football

Vanderbilt gives Derek Mason raise, extension

This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.

vanderbilt-head-coach-derek-mason-left-yell-towards-his-players-during-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-football-game-against-auburn-saturday-nov-5-2016-in-auburn-ala-ap-photobrynn-anderson

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason , left, yell towards his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has received a three-year contract extension and a raise after leading the Commodores to the first bowl appearance of his three-year tenure last season.

Vanderbilt athletic department spokesman Kyle Parkinson confirmed Tuesday that Mason was receiving a three-year extension and raise without disclosing exact terms or financial details. The Tennessean first reported Mason's extension and raise.

Mason has gone 13-24 in three years at Vanderbilt, but took a major step forward last year.

Vanderbilt went 6-7 last season and posted victories over Georgia and Tennessee . The Commodores' season ended with a 41-17 Independence Bowl loss to North Carolina State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Vanderbilt gives Derek Mason raise, extension

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online