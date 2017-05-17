Home /
Vanderbilt gives Derek Mason raise, extension
This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has received a three-year contract extension and a raise after leading the Commodores to the first bowl appearance of his three-year tenure last season.
Vanderbilt athletic department spokesman Kyle Parkinson confirmed Tuesday that Mason was receiving a three-year extension and raise without disclosing exact terms or financial details. The Tennessean first reported Mason's extension and raise.
Mason has gone 13-24 in three years at Vanderbilt, but took a major step forward last year.
Vanderbilt went 6-7 last season and posted victories over Georgia and Tennessee . The Commodores' season ended with a 41-17 Independence Bowl loss to North Carolina State.
