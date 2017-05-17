Wednesday recruiting tidbits

A major Arkansas offensive target plans to visit Fayetteville one more time before making his college decision.

Highly regarded offensive lineman Owen Condon said defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads visited his school on Monday.

Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness visited the Hogs on April 1-2. He plans to make a return trip this summer before he makes his college decision. He also plans to visit Georgia again.

He said TCU is also a finalist while Texas could be if they extend an offer.

Highly recruited offensive lineman, Jerome Carvin, 6-5, 330 of Cordova, Tenn., said he plans to visit Arkansas soon. He has offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss and others. Carvin visited the Hogs for the LSU game.

LSU is starting to show interest in junior point guard Shakur Daniel of Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock. He plays for Pro Skills of Texas in the EYBL circuit.

Arkansas, Arizona State, Missouri and Iowa State are some of the others showing interest.

Highly recruited defensive back Joseph Foucha of McDonogh 35 High School of New Orleans said he plans to attend an Arkansas satellite camp being held in Hammond, La., in June. He has offers from the Hogs, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and others.

Receivers coach Michael Smith visited Rummel High School in Metairie, La., to watch safety and Kansas commit Aaron Brule and receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Tuesday.

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and offensive coordinator Dan Enos visited Jonesboro on Tuesday to check on junior offensive lineman Noah Gatlin and sophomore offensive lineman Darius Thomas. They also visited Blytheville to see offensive lineman Larry Clark.

Recently offered outside linebacker Andrew Johnson of Tifton, (Ga.) Tift County said he'll definitely visit Arkansas this summer. He reports more than 20 offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Missouri and others.