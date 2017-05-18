Home /
105-year-old woman receives honorary high school diploma
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:44 a.m.
OAKDALE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who said her only regret in life was not finishing high school has received an honorary diploma — at age 105.
Theresia Brandl donned a cap and gown Wednesday at her Oakdale nursing home to celebrate, surrounded by four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Brandl attended Stowe High School until she had to drop out to care for her ailing mother. The school was later merged with a nearby school, forming Sto-Rox High School, which awarded her the honorary diploma.
The diploma was arranged by the Twilight Wish Foundation, which helps fulfill wishes for people over 65, after Brandl was nominated by an administrator at the nursing home.
