Area teams to play for state championships

FAYETTEVILLE — Several high school teams in the River Valley & Ozark Edition will compete for state championships this weekend in Fayetteville.

The Russellville Lady Cyclones soccer team will play Siloam Springs in the Class 6A state championship game at noon Friday at Razorback Field. The game is a rematch of last year’s state-title game in which Siloam Springs won 1-0.

The Maumelle Lady Hornets soccer team will play Harrison in the Class 5A state title game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Razorback Field.

The Vilonia Eagles will play Magnolia for the Class 5A state baseball title at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Baum Stadium.

The Pottsville Lady Apaches softball team will play Nashville in the Class 4A state championship game at 2 p.m. Friday at Bogle Park.

The Central Arkansas Christian Lady Mustangs soccer team will go for its second consecutive Class 4A state title when it plays Joe T. Robinson at 4 p.m. Friday at Razorback Field.

The Dardanelle Sand Lizards soccer team will try to repeat as Class 4A state champion when it plays Warren for the title at noon Saturday at Razorback Field.

The Conway St. Joseph Bulldogs will play Spring Hill in the Class 2A state championship baseball game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Baum Stadium.