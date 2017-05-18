Arkansas man sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit rape

An Arkansas man was convicted of conspiracy to commit rape Wednesday and sentenced to 30 years in prison, officials said.

On Feb. 14, 2016, an investigator with the Faulkner County sheriff's office made contact with then-55-year-old Philip Frederic of Jacksonville, according to a news release.

Frederic was attempting to find an underage female for sexual activity online, and the investigator made arrangements to meet with him under the guise of a fake profile, the release said.

Frederic was arrested the next day and booked into Faulkner County jail on a charge of conspiracy to commit rape, police said.

On Wednesday, Frederic was found guilty of the charge by a Faulkner County Circuit Court jury and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment, officials said.

"Crimes such as conspiracy to commit rape are intolerable to me, and I will not rest while our team continues to fight for the citizens of this fine county," Sheriff Tim Ryals said in a statement.