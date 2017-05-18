Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 18, 2017, 6:25 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Brain surgeon, 2 nurses charged in child-sex-abuse ring involving 7 victims, authorities say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:30 p.m.


WATSONVILLE, Calif. — California authorities say a brain surgeon and two nurses have been charged in a child sex abuse ring involving seven victims under 13.

Watsonville police Capt. Jorge Zamora said Thursday that Dr. James Kohut, Emily Stephens and Rashel Brandon have been arrested and charged with sex crimes with children.

Zamora said the children have been placed in protective custody. It was unclear if the suspects are represented by lawyers.

Zamora said investigators were given a video that they say shows the abuse and was recorded in a nearby hotel.

Zamora declined to discuss relationships among the defendants and children.

Watsonville is 90 miles south of San Francisco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Brain surgeon, 2 nurses charged in child-sex-abuse ring involving 7 victims, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

snakebite60 says... May 18, 2017 at 5:45 p.m.

what is this destroy children's lives week ?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online