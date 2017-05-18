Business news in brief

Household debt tops pre-recession peak

WASHINGTON -- U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008.

Americans have stepped up borrowing over the past three years, yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit-card debt remain below pre-recession levels.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Wednesday that household debt, which also includes auto loans and home-equity lines of credit, stood at $12.73 trillion in the first quarter. That's above the $12.68 trillion outstanding in the fall of 2008, the previous record. The figure isn't adjusted for inflation or population size.

"This record debt level is neither a reason to celebrate nor a cause for alarm," Donghoon Lee, research officer at the New York Fed said. "The debt and its borrowers look quite different today."

Measured as a percentage of the overall U.S. economy, household debt is still smaller than in 2008. It is equivalent to 67 percent of the economy now, compared with 85 percent nine years ago.

Auto debt shakier, banks tighten lending

Lenders are tightening the spigot on new-auto loans, making it harder for U.S. consumers with weak credit to buy a car, data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York show.

New car loans for subprime borrowers fell in the first quarter to $25.9 billion, the lowest in two years, according to the New York Fed's quarterly report on household debt and credit. Drivers with credit scores below 620 now constitute less than 20 percent of new loans, down from almost 30 percent a decade ago. Borrowers with the highest credit scores -- 760 or more -- made up nearly a third of new-auto loan originations in the first quarter as lenders target the safer deals.

Banks including Fifth Third Bank Corp. have been trimming their loan books and cutting back on riskier credit as delinquent auto loan balances surge. The share of auto debt more than 90 days overdue rose to 3.82 percent in the first quarter, the highest in four years.

Tighter credit "is a big impediment to future strength in auto sales," said Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist for Bloomberg Intelligence. "A lot of this [past] demand was driven by loose lending standards."

Beehive-theft case cracked in California

FRESNO, Calif. -- The bee industry is buzzing over the arrest of a man accused of stealing thousands of hives worth nearly $1 million from California's almond orchards in one of the biggest such thefts on record.

The case has thrown a spotlight on a business many city slickers probably never knew existed: Beekeepers in the U.S. move their colonies around the country by truck and rent them out to farmers to pollinate their flowering crops.

In California, which relies on bees transported in from such places as Missouri, Montana and North Dakota to produce more almonds than any other place in the world, hives began to vanish overnight across several counties three years ago.

The break in the case came in late April, when a tip led authorities to a ramshackle "chop shop" of stolen beehives on a corner lot outside Fresno. They arrested 51-year-old Pavel Tveretinov, a beekeeper turned criminal from suburban Sacramento, on suspicion of possessing stolen property, investigators said.

He was released on $10,000 bond after his arrest April 28. A telephone number for him could not be found. It was not clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Cracker Barrel settles disabled-spot suit

PITTSBURGH -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has settled a class-action lawsuit brought by a basketball star who claimed handicapped parking spaces at some restaurants are too steep or otherwise violate federal law.

Sarah Heinzl of Pittsburgh plays on the U.S. Women's Wheelchair Basketball National Team and sued in 2014. She claimed parking spaces at the Robinson Township restaurant were so sloped her wheelchair would roll away before she could get into it, so she'd bring along her mother to help whenever she wanted to eat there.

Officials with the Lebanon, Tenn.-based chain didn't immediately comment on the settlement. It received preliminary approval Monday by a federal magistrate judge in Pittsburgh who set a hearing Aug. 10 to formally approve it.

Under the settlement, Cracker Barrel has 2½ years to fix slope and other handicapped parking problems at 107 restaurants in seven states and up to seven years to fix any problems revealed by court-ordered architectural surveys of its 536 other restaurants. Cracker Barrel also has agreed to pay Heinzl $7,500 and her law firm $830,000 for its work on the lawsuit and future monitoring of Cracker Barrel's compliance with the settlement, the law firm said.

Brewery sues another over trademarks

PORTLAND, Maine -- A Portland-based brewery is suing a Missouri beer-maker over trademark infringement.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Shipyard Brewing Co. filed a federal lawsuit against Columbia Logboat Brewing Co. on Monday.

Shipyard says Logboat's Shiphead beer infringes on their name as well as their schooner logo and packaging colors. The Maine brewery also contends that Shipyard's line of fruit beers, which include brews like Pumpkinhead and Applehead, could be confused with a beer bearing the name of Shiphead.

Shipyard is seeking damages from lost profits, money for corrective advertising they bought and an injunction.

Logboat released a statement on Facebook denying the claims.

