Neighbor's killer executed in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. -- Georgia has carried out its first execution this year, putting to death a man convicted of killing his 73-year-old neighbor 25 years ago.

J.W. Ledford's time of death was 1:17 a.m. Wednesday after an injection of compounded barbiturate pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson, Warden Eric Sellers told witnesses. Ledford, 45, was convicted of murder in the January 1992 stabbing death of Dr. Harry Johnston in Murray County.

Ledford smiled broadly as witnesses entered the viewing area. When given a chance to make a final statement, he appeared to quote from the 1967 Paul Newman movie Cool Hand Luke.

"What we have here is a failure to communicate. Some men you just can't reach," he said, later adding, "I am not the failure. You are the failure to communicate."

"You can kiss my white trash ass," he added, continuing to smile.

As the warden exited the execution chamber at 1:09 a.m., Ledford began talking again, but the microphones had been cut off so his words weren't audible. He then rested his head, closed his eyes and appeared to take several deep breaths before falling still.

Admiral gets prison time in graft case

SAN DIEGO -- The first active-duty U.S. Navy admiral ever convicted of a federal crime was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators about a Malaysian defense contractor at the center of a widespread corruption scandal.

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robert Gilbeau was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in San Diego after pleading guilty to one count of making false statements. He admitted that he lied when he told federal agents that he had never received any gifts from Leonard Glenn Francis.

According to the government's sentencing memo, Gilbeau spent years accepting cash, and having Francis foot the bill for late-night partying at nightclubs and karaoke bars, fine dining, luxury hotels and prostitutes.

In exchange, Gilbeau signed off on Francis' company's invoices that grossly overbilled the Navy by more than $34 million for food and fuel, prosecutors said.

Francis has admitted to bribing Navy officials with more than $500,000 in cash, prostitutes, and other gifts in exchange for classified information to help his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia. He is awaiting sentencing.

Immigration arrests up 38% over '16

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- The number of people arrested by immigration agents in the early months of President Donald Trump's administration increased dramatically and is up about 38 percent compared with last year.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday that agents arrested 41,300 people suspected of being in the country illegally during a 100-day period from Jan. 22 to April 29, including 11,000 with no criminal convictions. The agency said that 30,000 aliens were arrested in a comparable period in 2016.

While the figures show that arrests of foreigners with no criminal convictions more than doubled, the number of people deported from the U.S. fell by 12 percent during the period.

Officer acquitted in black man's death

TULSA -- A white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year was acquitted Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter.

Jurors deliberated for nine hours before acquitting Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. Shelby said she fired her weapon out of fear because she said Crutcher didn't obey her commands to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun. Crutcher was unarmed.

Prosecutors told jurors that Shelby overreacted. They noted Crutcher had his hands in their air and wasn't combative -- part of which was confirmed by police video taken from a dashboard camera and helicopter that showed Crutcher walking away from Shelby, hands held above his head.

Shelby's attorneys argued that in the two minutes before cameras began recording the encounter, Shelby repeatedly ordered Crutcher to stop walking away from her and get on the ground.

Shelby also said she feared Crutcher was under the influence of PCP, a hallucinogenic known as angel dust that makes users erratic, unpredictable and combative.

An autopsy showed PCP was in Crutcher's system, and police said they found a vial of it in his SUV.

A Section on 05/18/2017