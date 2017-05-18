ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

FRIDAY

Conway comedy

Red Curtain Theatre will stage Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Trieschmann Fine Arts Building, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Tickets are $15. Call (501) 499-9776, email info@redcurtaintheatre.com or visit redcurtaintheatre.com.

Spa City Coppelia

The Hot Springs Children's Dance Theatre Company will stage the ballet Coppelia by Leo Delibes, 7 p.m. Friday and May 26 and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and May 27 at LakePointe Church, 1343 Albert Pike, Hot Springs. San Francisco Bay-area guest artists Constanza E. Murphy and Carlos Narvaez are dancing the lead roles of Swanhilda and Franz, respectively, in the story of a diabolical toymaker whose life-size, lifelike doll creates first mystery and then tension in their small village. Tickets are $30 and $20, $15 and $10 for students. Call (501) 655-6815 or visit hscdtc.org.

SATURDAY

CALS Con

The Central Arkansas Library System will hold its fourth annual CALS Con, "a family-friendly celebration of all things fandom," 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. The event will feature a lineup of fan panels at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., and the Cox Creative Center, 120 River Market Ave., focusing on Mystery Science Theater 3000, "Narrative in Video Gaming," "LGBTQ Representation in Comics," "Propaganda in Comics," "Diversity in Star Wars: Representation Matters" and "Cosplay 101." The Arkansas LEGO Users Group will have a Lego display and open build in the Main Library's Darragh Center, a mini escape room by Central Arkansas Escape Rooms, open tabletop gaming, Harry Potter crafts, a photo booth, a cosplay contest and prize drawings. Admission to all events is free. A complete schedule is available at cals.org. Call (501) 225-0066 or visit cals.org/ronrobinson/index.html.

Pioneers get together

Meditation, a flower design workshop, a panel discussion and refreshments are part of the Modern Pioneering Get-Together, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday on the rooftop of the parking deck at Sixth and Scott streets, Little Rock. Tickets are $10. Visit georgiapellegrini.com/modern-pioneering.

'Majestic Trees'

Arborist Alison Litchy, urban and community forestry partnership coordinator at the Arkansas Forestry Commission, will give a presentation on "Arkansas' Majestic Trees" as part of the Mount Holly Garden Series, 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway, Little Rock. There will be refreshments and door prizes. A suggested donation of $5 per person benefits projects at the cemetery. Call (501) 372-3372.

Gospel Fest

Urban contemporary gospel singer Erica Campbell will headline the 17th annual Arkansas Delta Family Gospel Fest, noon-7 p.m. Saturday at the Cherry Street Pavilion, Cherry Street, downtown Helena-West Helena. Rounding out the performer lineup: Shenna Walker, Bishop Kenny Robinson & Chosen, the Eternal Light Singers, the Gospel Wonders, Vernon Davis and Friends and the Fullness of Joy Choir, plus the Delta Cultural Center Youth Choir. Admission is free. Call (800) 358-0972 or email info@deltaculturalcenter.com.

SUNDAY

'Joyful and reverent'

The central Arkansas-based New Creation Dance Company and Springfield, Mo.-based Petra Ballet will put on a joint dance concert of "joyful and reverent dance pieces" titled "Unstoppable Love!" at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. Visit petraballet.com and newcreationdance.org.

Brass band concert

The Natural State Brass Band will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. The first half of the program features British tunes -- the Welsh folk song "Sosban Fach"; "The Lark in the Clear Air," with Heather Thayer on solo tenor horn; "Ravenswood," a traditional British march; and Paul Lovett Cooper's Dark Side of the Moon. American music in the second half includes Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man; "Birdland"; and a Memorial Day tribute, featuring Stephen Bulla's Armed Forces Salute, Carmen Dragon's arrangement of "America the Beautiful" and John Philip Sousa's The Stars and Stripes Forever. Gretchen Renshaw conducts. Doors open at 2:30. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nsbb.org.

Comedy benefit

Healing Hearts With Comedy and music promoter Drummerboyinfinity present the "85 South Show Live," a fundraiser for suicide awareness featuring comedians Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Nate Williams, 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. The show is for audiences 18 and older. Tickets are $40. Call (501) 548-5811 or visit arkansaslivemusic.com/event/view_tickets/2920.

TICKETS

Katy Perry at Verizon

Katy Perry, who will tour North American arenas in support of her new album, Witness, which Capitol Records will release June 9, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Tickets -- $50.50, $70.50, $100.50 and $130.50 plus service charges -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. There is a limit of eight tickets per household. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

