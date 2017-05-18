Fast Forward

Home / Entertainment /
This article was published today at 2:02 a.m.
Crafts: Dozens of crafty, arty Arkansans will sell their wares at the Indie Arts and Music Festival presented by Team Etsy Little Rock, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 27 on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Hillcrest, Little Rock. In addition to the vendors, there will be food trucks, children's activities and music. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/1503390203006430.
Baths: Public bathing in the Spa City has a different meaning at the annual Stueart Pennington Running of the Tubs bathtub race on Central Avenue, Hot Springs. The tub judging and Paddock Party are 6 p.m. June 2 and the races start at 9 a.m. June 3. Spectator admission is free. Call (501) 321-2027 or visit hotsprings.org.
