Fast Forward

Crafts: Dozens of crafty, arty Arkansans will sell their wares at the Indie Arts and Music Festival presented by Team Etsy Little Rock, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 27 on Kavanaugh Boulevard in Hillcrest, Little Rock. In addition to the vendors, there will be food trucks, children's activities and music. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/1503390203006430.

Baths: Public bathing in the Spa City has a different meaning at the annual Stueart Pennington Running of the Tubs bathtub race on Central Avenue, Hot Springs. The tub judging and Paddock Party are 6 p.m. June 2 and the races start at 9 a.m. June 3. Spectator admission is free. Call (501) 321-2027 or visit hotsprings.org.

Weekend on 05/18/2017