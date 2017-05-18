Food fraudster gets probation, must repay $333,136

A 26-year-old man who admitted working with his aunt and uncle to defraud a federal program that provided food for needy children was sentenced Tuesday to three years' probation.

Christopher Laneal Emmanuel Nichols also was ordered to repay $333,136 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, reflecting the amount of federal funds that were directly deposited into his bank account after he submitted false invoices claiming to have fed hundreds of children at two sites in North Little Rock in 2013 and 2014.

Nichols is the nephew of Gladys Waits, a state Department of Human Services employee who admitting falsely approving him and others as sponsors who later submitted claim forms seeking reimbursement for after-school snacks or summertime meals that hadn't actually been provided. The department administers the federally funded programs.

Nichols received credit at sentencing for testifying on behalf of the government at an April trial of his uncle, Anthony Waits, 38, who was convicted of wire fraud conspiracy. At the trial, Nichols told a federal jury that his uncle encouraged him to apply as a sponsor and participate in the scheme. Nichols said his uncle also regularly demanded most of the money he received.

The jury also convicted Jacqueline Mills, 41, of Helena-West Helena of 39 charges in the case: the wire-fraud conspiracy charge, 25 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of bribery and three counts of money laundering.

Gladys Waits, who is also known as Gladys King, is among several defendants in the case who are still awaiting sentencing. Tonique Hatton of North Little Rock, who was also a state employee and who admitted being a "gatekeeper" of the program along with Gladys Waits, was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Metro on 05/18/2017