DEAR HELOISE: How do you clean a cement birdbath with built-up mold?

-- Rick S., Farmington

DEAR READER: If you've got mold in yours, you will need liquid chlorine bleach. Don some gloves, fill the bath with water and add 1 cup or so of liquid bleach. Keep the birds away during this cleaning process.

Let the bleach mixture sit for 20 minutes or so, then scrub thoroughly with a stiff brush, rinse and dry the bath. Fill with fresh water, and wait for the birds to splash on.

There are tons of commercial cleaners on the market that work well, but a lot of what you are paying for is the packaging and the advertising.

DEAR HELOISE: One day, I got out some screwdrivers and checked every drawer and every end table, every desk -- everything I had to pull to open.

I was shocked to see how many screws were loose. I tightened every loose screw. I don't know why I was shocked to see loose screws, because in all the years we've had this furniture and cabinets, I had never checked them. Who would think of that?

I noticed that when our church had a rummage sale, some of the donated dressers had pulls missing, loose or half falling off. That gave me the idea to check all my drawers, so I'm glad I did.

-- Dorothy J. in Ohio

DEAR READER: Good hint. Check on the hardware of your furniture, at least for safety's sake.

DEAR HELOISE: I sew a pocket inside lots of my jackets large enough to hold a bottle of water or a paperback book. This comes in handy when I have to wait in the doctor's office.

I also sew a loop of material with a key ring attached inside my purse on a side seam. My keys have a small hook on them and a tiny flashlight.

When not in use, they are attached to the key ring. I also put a loop with a key ring inside my shorts pocket. No lost keys.

-- Elaine H. in Florida

DEAR HELOISE: I love to wear pendants on fine chains, but they can tangle easily. Here's my hint to help:

I put a drop of baby oil on a piece of waxed paper, and I lay the knotted part on the oil. I use two straight pins to pick at and loosen the knot. This works well, and then I just wipe the chain gently with a microfiber towel.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Weekend on 05/18/2017