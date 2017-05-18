Hill, Hamlin among 9 in latest UA hall class

FAYETTEVILLE — Football players Ken Hamlin, Madre Hill, Louis Campbel and Bo Busby are among nine inductees for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Sports Hall of Honor class for 2017 announced Thursday.

Other inductees are Troy Eklund (baseball), Melvin Lister (track and field) Jack O'Keefe (golf), Amy Wright (women's basketball) and Chin Bee Khoo (women's golf).

The inductees were elected by a vote of former Razorbacks letter winners in conjunction with the A Club. The event is coordinated by the Razorback Foundation.

There will be an induction banquet at the Fayetteville Town Center on Sept. 8, the Friday night before Arkansas' home opener against TCU at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Inductees also will be recognized at halftime of the Arkansas-TCU game. A kickoff time for the Arkansas-TCU game has not been announced.

Tables and individual tickets to the induction banquet and the Hall of Honor golf tournament may be purchased from the Razorback Foundation.