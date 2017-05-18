Happy birthday. You've never been more available to excitement, risk and monumental fun. With this attitude you'll go far toward manifesting the experiences you've dreamed of. Money is made creatively in June and September. Romantic sparks fly in October. You'll quickly double your money with a November investment. Taurus and Gemini adore you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Drama will bring a momentary escape into another person's life. It's a time when you need such an escape -- a good story to pull you into a world you hadn't thought existed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Whip up enthusiasm; rally the forces; ignite the passion; unify the group. If you skip this step, forward movement will be drudgery, if you're able to achieve it at all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The key to getting more out of life isn't getting more stuff, money or even time. The key is in having experiences that are better, richer and stimulating on deeper levels, touching your soul.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Bottom line: Your mind is happy when it is thinking happy thoughts. There's not much complexity or science to this today, though it does involve forgetting and remembering strategically.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): For the most part, places are primarily designed to meet the needs and wishes of the people who live there, and not necessarily the people who visit. Design your place this way: The visitors will be mystified and charmed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some will succeed with very little; others will fail with so much. On the surface it may seem like there's no rhyme or reason to it, but this isn't so. What counts is the principle and the purposefulness of each effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's one of the most basic rules of economics, not to mention one of the easiest to fulfill: Scarcity drives up demand. You'll find yourself in limited supply of something today. Highlight and celebrate this.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's nothing to chase. Well, there's lots that you could chase -- but were you to do so, your reserves of energy would be squandered in fruitless pursuits. Work instead on your powers of attraction. Everything starts there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): One way that people indicate they are up to something, lying to you or being manipulative is that they go out of their way to tell you something you didn't ask.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A found item will become significant to you, not a treasure exactly, but a memory for sure. And if you can return anything to its rightful owner over the next three days, the act will bring you exceptional luck.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Follow in the path of one you admire greatly. There have been many masters who went before you and opened the doors so that you could cross the thresholds you'll be crossing shortly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can only see things how you see them. Merely observing alongside someone with fresh eyes will be all it takes to shift the picture. One of the most productive things you can do today is shake up your perspective.

