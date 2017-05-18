• Feliciamae Farrington, 36, of Harvey, La., refused to put on any clothes and then fought naked with sheriff's deputies in Big Pine Key, Fla., when they arrived to arrest her for living illegally in a vacant home, authorities said.

• Pranay Varada, 14, an eighth-grader from Irving, Texas, won this year's National Geographic Bee, correctly identifying the Kunlun Mountains, a 1,200-mile range along the Tibetan plateau, to win a tiebreaker against Thomas Wright, 14, of Milwaukee.

• Thom Tillis, 56, a Republican U.S. senator from North Carolina, said he's "fine" after he collapsed and was taken away by ambulance as he led a team of runners in the ACLI Capital Challenge race, an annual charity event in Washington, D.C.

• Brandon Vezmar, 37, of Austin, Texas, has sued his date to recoup the price of a movie ticket, $17.31, because the 35-year-old whom he met online refused to stop texting at the theater and then never returned when he suggested that she step outside to text.

• Riley Evans Sr., mayor of North Courtland, Ala., said he'll give up six months of his $1,000-per-month salary to help his town buy matching uniforms for its police officers, as well as pay for other day-to-day operations.

• Ryan Davy, 43, a filmmaker from Johannesburg, was detained by police in Kathmandu, Nepal, for attempting to scale Mount Everest without obtaining a mandatory $11,000 permit and now faces a $22,000 fine, authorities said.

• Amy Rebello-McCarthy, 39, of Taunton, Mass., had a blood alcohol level of nearly twice the legal limit and a bearded dragon lizard stuffed in her bra when she drove off the road and smashed into several mailboxes, then asked police to call for a tow truck, arresting officers reported.

• King Willem-Alexander, 50, of the Netherlands said he is ending his 21-year stint as a "guest pilot" flying Fokker 70 aircraft for Dutch airlines KLM and Martinair, and plans to train to fly Boeing 737s as the Fokkers are phased out of service.

• Darren Byler, who was convicted of discharging sewage from his crab boat-turned floating strip club into the harbor near Kodiak, Alaska, in violation of federal waste-discharge rules, says he was singled out for prosecution and in protest will offer nightly "First Amendment Freedom of Assembly" demonstrations on his boat featuring exotic dancers.

