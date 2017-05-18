Kids get license to get dirty at LR museum's Messtival

Children are rarely encouraged to get dirty. But on Saturday, they can make mud pies and get elbow-deep in goo to their hearts' content at the Museum of Discovery. For the second annual Messtival, the museum becomes a grimy, slimy, cluttered and wet paradise.

"Basically, it's just a day of making messes and learning about science," says Kendall Thornton, the museum's chief marketing officer. "If kids love doing anything, they love to make a mess."

And what better way to celebrate the end of the school year and the start of summer?

"We're letting the kids get that out of their system and make as many messes as they want," Thornton says. "Put foam all over your face. We're gonna hose you off and send you home and it's not a mess in your mom's kitchen."

The first Messtival was in August, and Thornton says it was "a huge success." But this time, they've changed it from an end-of-summer bash to an end-of-school party.

This year they've also added a few more activities and, in all, there will be 15 to 20 opportunities to get messy, including: a bubble dance party, giant spin art, a confetti cannon, exploding watermelons, do-it-yourself face paint, mud pies, water play and rockets.

There is, of course, an eye to education, in fitting with the museum's theme. Through hands-on play, visitors can learn about the elements of foam or how to make slime. There's also "oobleck," the odd concoction of cornstarch and water that changes properties under different conditions.

Any event with "mess" in the title is obviously going to be a clean-freak's nightmare, and parents should anticipate some dirty clothes and shoes. This is not a place for Sunday best.

"Some kids are not as into getting dirty," Thornton says. "They'll get their hands in something and wash it off. But some kids really got into it. They'll rub the foam and slime all over their faces."

Regardless of whether a child is a dainty dipper or a "dive in head-first" type, play clothes and then a clean change of clothes for the car ride home are strongly recommended.

Thornton says here will be ways to wash off all the little Pigpens on-site: "We had a hose last year and we just hosed them down. That's the plan this year as well."

Ultimately, the Messtival is a golden opportunity for visitors of all ages to indulge in hands-on play at its untidiest without fear of repercussion.

"Adults and kids alike can get ooey gooey messy and not get in trouble," Thornton says. "Making a huge mess that Mom and Dad don't have to pick up, which is really the best thing about it."

