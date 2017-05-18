Body of 74-year-old Arkansas man found on railroad tracks

TRUMANN -- Authorities found the body of a Paragould man reported missing Tuesday on train tracks near Trumann on Wednesday morning, Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crew reported locating the body on its tracks east of Trumann at 5:08 a.m. Deputies identified the body as Marvin Hughes Jones, 74, of Paragould.

Molder said Jones was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen on a St. Francis River levee near the Tulot community. Poinsett County deputies, along with members of the Poinsett County Search and Rescue Team and the Trumann Fire Department, searched the area Tuesday night but did not locate Jones, Molder said.

Molder said Jones' body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine cause of death.

State Desk on 05/18/2017