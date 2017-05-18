Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 18, 2017, 1:12 p.m.

Mexican fast-casual chain set to open fifth location in central Arkansas, filing shows

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.

a-taco-bueno-at-102-savannah-drive-in-maumelle-is-seen-is-this-photo-from-the-pulaski-county-assessors-office

A Taco Bueno at 102 Savannah Drive in Maumelle is seen is this photo from the Pulaski County assessor's office.


A permit has been filed for a Taco Bueno restaurant in North Little Rock, records with the Arkansas Department of Health show.

The eatery is tentatively set to be located at the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Pershing boulevards, just off Interstate 40, according to an active filing dated Wednesday.

If all goes as planned, the restaurant would be the fifth in central Arkansas for the Farmers Branch, Texas-based chain.

Restaurants are currently open in Little Rock, Benton, Conway and Maumelle.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in December that developers were eyeing a second location on West Markham Street in the state’s capital city.

The status of that project was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon.

