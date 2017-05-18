On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I just got out of the hospital after a bad car accident. The police said they were surprised I wasn't killed. I've never given God much thought. Is God trying to tell me something?

-- W.W.

DEAR W.W.: Yes, God certainly is trying to tell you something and my prayer is that you won't ignore it. The Bible says, "If anyone hears the trumpet but does not heed the warning ... their blood will be on their own head" (Ezekiel 33:4).

What is God saying to you through this experience? He is reminding you of the brevity of life. Yes, your life was spared, and for that I am very thankful. But what if it had not been spared? And in any case, some day you will die and enter God's presence, even if it's many years from now. Life is short, and the time to prepare for eternity is now.

But I believe God is also trying to tell you of His love for you. So far in life you have ignored Him but He has not ignored you. He loves you, and the proof isn't only that He spared your life on this occasion, but that His Son, Jesus Christ, gave His life for you. He did this so you could be forgiven of your sins and go to be with Him in Heaven forever.

By a simple prayer of faith thank God for sparing your life, and then ask Jesus Christ to come into your heart and become the center of your life. Then seek out a church where you can grow in your faith and find friends who will help you spiritually. God's word is for you: "God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us" (Romans 5:8).

