PHOTO: Wal-Mart customer tackles deer in store
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:14 p.m.
WADENA, Minn. — A confused white-tailed deer that wandered into a Wal-Mart store in Minnesota ran into a startled customer who tackled the animal to the ground.
Shoppers at the store in Wadena, 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis, speculated that the young animal was searching for a snack Tuesday when it entered the store through the garden center doors.
Tom Grasswick, who happens to live in Deer Creek, told WDAY-TV that he felt like someone had slugged him when the deer slammed into him. Grasswick said his first instinct was to tackle the animal, bringing it down on a pallet of dog food.
Grasswick covered the deer's eyes to calm it down, and he and others took the animal outside and set it free.
