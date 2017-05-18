Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 18, 2017, 2:45 p.m.

PHOTO: Wal-Mart customer tackles deer in store

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:14 p.m.

PHOTO BY STEPHANIE L KOLJONEN VIA AP

The Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, provided by Stephanie L Koljonen shows Tom Grasswick, a customer at a Wal-Mart store in Wadena, Minn., holding onto a confused white-tailed deer that wandered into the store.


WADENA, Minn. — A confused white-tailed deer that wandered into a Wal-Mart store in Minnesota ran into a startled customer who tackled the animal to the ground.

Shoppers at the store in Wadena, 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis, speculated that the young animal was searching for a snack Tuesday when it entered the store through the garden center doors.

Tom Grasswick, who happens to live in Deer Creek, told WDAY-TV that he felt like someone had slugged him when the deer slammed into him. Grasswick said his first instinct was to tackle the animal, bringing it down on a pallet of dog food.

Grasswick covered the deer's eyes to calm it down, and he and others took the animal outside and set it free.

