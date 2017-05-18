Police: 41-year-old woman killed when car leaves Arkansas road, crashes into tree

A 41-year-old woman was killed after her vehicle hit a tree Thursday morning on an Arkansas road, police said.

In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. as Jennifer Parnell of Prescott was traveling south on Arkansas 53 South in Bodcaw.

Parnell’s 2004 Mazda 3 at one point traveled off the highway and crashed into a nearby tree, according to authorities.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Nevada County deputy coroner Brad Karlovec.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Parnell’s death was one of at least 179 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.