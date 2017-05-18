Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
An Arkansas woman was arrested after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend in the back Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Jonesboro police were sent to the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive around 2:40 p.m. after getting a call about a fight, Sgt. Cassie Brandon said.
When police arrived, they reportedly found a woman walking across the road with a "large ring of blood on her back," according to a police report.
The woman, 21-year-old Tanisha Thompson, said she had been stabbed by her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend after an argument, police said.
Thompson was taken to a local hospital where she was originally thought to be in critical condition, but she "took a turn for the better' and was released later Wednesday, Brandon said.
The suspect in the stabbing, 28-year-old Skyy Walker of Jonesboro, was found at a nearby apartment and was also injured in the fight, though she hadn't been stabbed, Brandon said.
Walker was treated at the hospital and later charged with second-degree battery, police said.
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
YoungHog says... May 18, 2017 at 12:16 p.m.
Love is rough sometimes..
Delta123 says... May 18, 2017 at 12:20 p.m.
But she seems happy, so that's good.
hurricane46 says... May 18, 2017 at 12:36 p.m.
More trash that has moved into Jonesboro.
