Police: Arkansas woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend

An Arkansas woman was arrested after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend in the back Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Jonesboro police were sent to the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive around 2:40 p.m. after getting a call about a fight, Sgt. Cassie Brandon said.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a woman walking across the road with a "large ring of blood on her back," according to a police report.

The woman, 21-year-old Tanisha Thompson, said she had been stabbed by her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend after an argument, police said.

Thompson was taken to a local hospital where she was originally thought to be in critical condition, but she "took a turn for the better' and was released later Wednesday, Brandon said.

The suspect in the stabbing, 28-year-old Skyy Walker of Jonesboro, was found at a nearby apartment and was also injured in the fight, though she hadn't been stabbed, Brandon said.

Walker was treated at the hospital and later charged with second-degree battery, police said.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Thursday.