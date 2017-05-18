Suspect in rape, kidnapping jailed

A Little Rock man was arrested early Wednesday on charges including rape and kidnapping after he held a woman at knife-point and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Samuel Talley, 42, was arrested around 1:15 a.m. at a southeast Little Rock home, according to a police report.

Earlier, Talley had broken into the apartment of the victim, whom he knows, and assaulted her, the report said. Police said the woman reported that he choked her and forced her at knife-point to leave her residence.

Talley then drove them to a different location where he sexually assaulted her, the report said.

Talley was booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of rape, kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, all felonies.

He was being held without bail. A court date is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Man hit with gun during carjacking

Two Little Rock residents were forced from their car Wednesday by three strangers, including one who pulled out a handgun, police said.

A 28-year-old man told police that he and a 57-year-old woman were leaving their home in a gray 2016 Dodge Charger around midnight, according to a police report.

Three men walked up to the car as it was stopped at Carolina and Anita drives and started making conversation, the victims told police. Then, one of the men pulled out a handgun and ordered them out of the vehicle, the report said.

The 28-year-old, who was driving, attempted to grab the gun, but the assailant struck him with the firearm, the report said.

He and the woman reportedly got out of the Charger and onto the ground. The three men, who all wore hoodies and face covers, drove off toward 65th Street, police said.

The back of the male victim's head was bleeding, but he refused medical attention, officials said.

No suspects were named on the report.

Man shot in hand near liquor store

A Little Rock man suffered a broken hand after he was shot early Wednesday outside a liquor store, police said.

Officers were sent about 1:10 a.m. to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, where they met 24-year-old shooting victim Jodeci Fowler, according to a police report.

Fowler told investigators that he was walking to a liquor store near West 36th Street and John Barrow Road when he saw two people in an altercation, and one pulled out a gun, the report said.

Fowler said he turned to get away, heard gunshots and then realized he'd been shot in the left hand, the report said, noting that Fowler ran to his girlfriend's apartment so she could drive him to the hospital.

Fowler was listed in stable condition, police said.

He was unable to describe the gunman or the other person beyond saying that both were men, police said.

Neighbor took her SUV, woman says

A Little Rock woman's SUV was stolen at gunpoint Tuesday after her neighbor pulled out a pistol, police said.

Officers arrived at the Chapel Ridge apartment complex at 9400 Stagecoach Road around 3:50 p.m. after getting a call about a robbery, according to a police report.

A 34-year-old woman told officers that her neighbor, 39-year-old Eric Austin of Little Rock, had texted her asking for the money she owed him for a Gameboy she had bought, police said.

Austin then told her that he was going to take the license plate off her white Lincoln Navigator, the report said.

The woman went outside and saw Austin taking off the license plate, she told police. The two started "to have words," and Austin pulled out a pistol, got in the vehicle and fled, the report said.

Austin was pulled over in the vehicle on Baseline Road and booked into the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, police said.

He was being held without bail.

Metro on 05/18/2017