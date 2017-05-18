Police catch suspect in Texas

JONESBORO -- Authorities arrested a man Monday night in Texas who police say was involved in a fatal shooting the day before in Jonesboro, and a second suspect is in jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Officers arrested Kalius Jaciel Lane, 20, of Jonesboro, in Mesquite, Texas, on Monday evening on one count of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery. Police said they expect to extradite Lane to Jonesboro within a few days.

Chauncey Jovon Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro, was charged Tuesday in Craighead County District Court with the same seven counts as Lane after surrendering to police Sunday afternoon.

Judge David Boling set bail at $1 million for Thomas, who is in the Craighead County jail in Jonesboro, Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Sgt. Cassie Brandon said.

Both men are charged in the fatal shooting of Monterio Barnes, 18, of Jonesboro during an early Sunday morning altercation at The Basement, a South Main Street business where parties are often held. Police say the two men also shot and injured six others.

Marshals arrested Lane on Monday evening at his girlfriend's home in Mesquite, according to U.S. Marshal Bob Clark of Jonesboro.

Lane made several comments on his Facebook page proclaiming his innocence after the shooting. He even posted a news release about warrants issued for his arrest, saying the Jonesboro police "gotta work for me."

He taunted police in his postings and accused someone else of the shooting.

His postings eventually led to his arrest, Clark said.

"Social media does help law enforcement," Clark said.

Lane left Jonesboro early Sunday, taking a Greyhound bus to Dallas where his girlfriend's mother picked him up. She then drove him to her home in Mesquite, about 15 miles east of Dallas.

Police raided the mother's home Monday, kicking open the door and storming in, but did not find Lane, Clark said.

They discovered drugs in the home, and the mother told police Lane was at her daughter's home about two blocks away, Clark said. The mother said she was aware Lane was wanted for the shooting in Jonesboro.

Police then went to the home of Lane's girlfriend where members of the Dallas/Fort Worth Fugitive Task Force broke through the front door, Clark said.

Lane was hiding upstairs and would not come down until officers threatened to send in police dogs and fire tear gas.

When he surrendered, he spoke only briefly to authorities, Clark said.

"He told the marshals, 'You got me pretty quick,'" Clark said.

It took authorities about 24 hours to find Lane once Jonesboro police asked Clark to help locate him. Clark said he couldn't comment on how he located Lane, but he said the fugitive's frequent Facebook posting aided authorities.

"Social media always comes in handy," he said.

Police are considering seeking charges against Lane's girlfriend and her mother for hindering his arrest, Clark said.

On Tuesday, fire marshals in Jonesboro closed The Basement because of fire code violations, according to Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller.

The 6,000-square-foot area used to house a restaurant, but recently it served as a place to for parties and events. On Saturday, The Basement held an event that included three rap musicians and DJ "King Vick" that was scheduled to last from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting occurred at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, Brandon said.

Miller said the owners of The Basement, Rodney and Audrey Poff of Jonesboro, did not make necessary changes to meet city fire codes when they took over the building.

"They were not operating it as a restaurant," Miller said. "They moved out the tables and the restaurant's kitchen that took up space so more people could get in. They were not rated for the occupancy of that many people."

Miller said fire marshals would eventually have noticed the change during annual inspections, but Sunday's shooting drew attention to it.

"For that to operate as a different venue, they have to make sure they meet certain requirements," the fire chief said.

State Desk on 05/18/2017