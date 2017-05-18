Police: Little Rock man shot day after being charged with contributing to delinquency of minor

A Little Rock man shot Wednesday afternoon was injured the day after he was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Officers were sent to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting victim, according to a police report. Investigators spoke with 21-year-old Nicholas Latrell Taylor, whose head had been grazed by a bullet, the report said.

Taylor told police he was driving a Ford Mustang east in the 5300 block of West 65th Street when an older model brown or champagne Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up next to him.

Whoever was in the vehicle started shooting, Taylor said. His injury is believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Taylor told police he did not get a good look at the shooter, the report said. The Mustang had been shot four times on the passenger side, police noted.

The night before, police reportedly responded to the Quality Inn at 6100 Mitchell Drive for an unknown disturbance call and found numerous people "yelling and screaming" near the front door.

After speaking with some of those people at the scene, police found Taylor sitting inside his vehicle in a different hotel parking lot nearby. He was arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

Detectives investigating Wednesday's shooting will interview witnesses from Tuesday's disturbance to see if the two incidents are connected, Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said Thursday morning.