Little Rock woman screams at 2 people who got in her car, tried to rob her at gunpoint, police say

A Little Rock woman avoided an armed robbery after she screamed at the two people who entered her car at a gas station Wednesday evening, police said.

The 31-year-old woman told police she was cleaning out her car at the Shell gas station at 11724 Rainwood Road around 8 p.m. when a Kia sedan with two people inside pulled up, according to a police report.

One of the occupants of the Kia got in her backseat while the other got in the front passenger seat and pulled out a handgun, she told police. They demanded her wallet, cellphone and car keys, the report said.

According to police, the woman said she initially stepped out of the car before she got back in, turned the vehicle on, and screamed, "You're not taking my car!"

The two male assailants got out of her vehicle and fled in the Kia, she told police.

No suspects were identified on the report and no arrests have been made.