Police: Man counting money along Little Rock street has cash snatched; drive-by thief then opens fire

A man told police he was counting money while walking down a Little Rock street Wednesday night when a driver snatched two bills out of his hand and then fired shots into the air, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired call on Frenchmans Lane near the 8000 block of Geyer Springs Road around 10:20 p.m., according to a police report.

While on the scene, a 28-year-old man from Phoenix, Ariz. told police he was walking down the street counting his money when a burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe started to approach him.

The driver stuck his hand out the window and snatched two bills, a $20 and a $100, from the 28-year-old's hands, though the $20 bill ripped, he reportedly told police.

The victim said he ran away and heard the driver firing shots into the air, the report said. Police found four spent bullet casings in the area, the report said.

No suspect was named on the report.