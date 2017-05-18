Part of Arkansas at risk for severe weather Thursday night; rain chances linger into weekend

Portions of western Arkansas face a slight risk for weather to turn severe Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms moving through the state could produce large hail and damaging winds in that part of the state, forecasters in the agency's North Little Rock office say.

A large swath stretching from the state’s north to southwest faces a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

Remaining areas south and east are expected to only see thunderstorms, the agency said.

The intensity of storms is forecast to diminish into the evening hours Thursday as storms push further east in the state.

Rain chances will linger through the weekend, with thunderstorms likely Friday, Saturday and Sunday in areas of Arkansas. Some could be strong to severe across northern and western portions Friday, forecasters say.

Monday will be dry before a chance of rainfall returns in the forecast Tuesday, mainly during the afternoon hours, according to the weather service.