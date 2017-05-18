Prolific Mustard's Retreat adds LR show to its long list

Mustard's Retreat will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hibernia Irish Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $15, $10 for those with military ID, $8 for students with ID and free for accompanied children age 12 and under.

Mustard's Retreat, which consists of David Tamulevich and Michael Hough, has been together for more than four decades, after its members met as short order cooks who were both on hiatus from their studies at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. They have performed more than 4,000 shows and traveled more than 1 million miles since forming in 1974.

The duo performs original compositions and interprets traditional and contemporary songs and stories. They have released nine recordings of their own music and two more CDs with their songwriting collective, The Yellow Room Gang.

Little Rock Folk Club, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, (501) 663-0634, littlerockfolkclub.org

Legends in Argenta will present Bonnie Montgomery, The Salty Dogs and Zakk & Big Papa Binns at 6 p.m. Saturday in an outdoor area at 520 N. Main St. in North Little Rock. Admission is $5, free for those 12 and under.

There will be activities for children, local vendors, food trucks and beer available at the rain-or-shine event. All proceeds will benefit The Van.

Local First Arkansas, 520 N. Main St., (501) 955-3444 LegendsofArkansas@gmail.com

Canvas will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Raising Grey will perform at 9 p.m. today at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m.

Stephen Winter will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

Gil & Earl will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Nikki Parrish will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

Charlotte Taylor will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

SeanFresh will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

Yarn, along with opening act Love and a Revolver, will perform at 8:30 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $10 (plus a $2 surcharge for those under 21).

Quaker City Night Hawks, along with opening act deFrance, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 the day of the show.

Jelly Roll, along with opening act Table of Mahogany, will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show.

Ancient River, along with opening acts Open Fields and Tvveeds, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

Cary Hudson will perform at 9 p.m. today at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $6.

Mike & the Moonpies will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $6.

Led by Mike Harmeier, the Austin, Texas-based band is touring to promote its independently released third album, Mockingbird.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

For the Benefit of the Berrys, a benefit concert honoring numerous local musicians, will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Admission is $15.

Honorees include Rodney Block, Ramona Smith, Nicky Parrish, Bijoux, The On Call Band, Jeron Marshall Isbell, Butterfly, Dee Dee Jones and others.

Sychosys and Eddie & the Defiantz will perform for Take Action -- A Fundraiser for Suicide Awareness, to be held at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

Almost Infamous will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Thirst N' Howl Bar & Grill, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189, thirst-n-howl.com

Mountain Sprout, along with opening act Big Still River, will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

The Creek Rocks will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

A drag show will be held at 9 p.m. today at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $10.

Josh Powell and The Great Train Robbery, Dead Soldiers and Brian Martin will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7.

Adam Faucett and the Tall Grass, Mobile Home, Fort Defiance and William Blackart will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

Eddie and Martha Adcock will headline a bluegrass festival from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday at Historic Washington State Park near Hope. Admission is free.

Other performers are Ray Wingfield and Cool Wind of Texarkana, The McWilliams Family of Caddo Gap and The Hempstead County Melody Boys of Hope.

In case of rain, the show will be held in one of the park's historic structures.

Historic Washington State Park, nine miles north of Hope, exit 30 off Interstate 30, west on U.S. 270, (870) 777-3640.

