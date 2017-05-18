Reward offered for tips leading to conviction of attacker in central Arkansas sexual assault cases

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in multiple cases in central Arkansas where a man sexually assaulted, threatened or attacked victims.

The North Little Rock Police Department announced the reward Thursday while noting that "numerous" calls and tips received already had not resulted in an arrest.

Officers in both North Little Rock and Sherwood along with Arkansas State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been working to identify the attacker, including by releasing sketches developed by compiling victim descriptions.

The attacker is said to be a black man in his late teens or early 20s who stands about 5 foot 6 and has a small to medium build.

The cases in North Little Rock include an assault on McCain Boulevard the night of March 17, a possible attempted carjacking at 2800 Lake Village Drive on March 25 and a robbery and rape in the 4900 block of Allen Street on April 11. In another case on April 16, a woman on the Overbrook Trail in North Little Rock was hit in the face and pulled toward the woods while jogging.

In Sherwood, authorities have been investigating after a woman was abducted at gunpoint in March outside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in and then sexually assaulted.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call investigators at (501) 758-1234.