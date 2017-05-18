Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 18, 2017, 2:18 a.m.

Super Quiz: Science

This article was published today at 1:49 a.m.

  1. The largest planet in the solar system is --------.

  2. A barometer is used to measure --------.

  3. The closest star to Earth is --------.

  4. The Kelvin scale is used to measure ----------.

  5. The periodic table is an arrangement of the ----------.

  6. The cube root of 1 million is ----------.

  7. The code name for the first detonation of a nuclear weapon was --------.

  8. In computing, GUI stands for --------.

  9. A cyclotron is a --------.

ANSWERS

  1. Jupiter

  2. Atmospheric pressure

  3. The sun

  4. Temperature

  5. Chemical elements

  6. 100

  7. Trinity

  8. Graphical user interface

  9. Particle accelerator

Weekend on 05/18/2017

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Science

