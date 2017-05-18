Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Science
This article was published today at 1:49 a.m.
The largest planet in the solar system is --------.
A barometer is used to measure --------.
The closest star to Earth is --------.
The Kelvin scale is used to measure ----------.
The periodic table is an arrangement of the ----------.
The cube root of 1 million is ----------.
The code name for the first detonation of a nuclear weapon was --------.
In computing, GUI stands for --------.
A cyclotron is a --------.
ANSWERS
Jupiter
Atmospheric pressure
The sun
Temperature
Chemical elements
100
Trinity
Graphical user interface
Particle accelerator
Weekend on 05/18/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Science
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: Science
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.