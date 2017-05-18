Home /
SUV flips multiple times after hitting alligator on interstate; driver escapes serious injury
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:28 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
SARASOTA, Fla. — A mother of four escaped serious injury when her SUV hit a 9-foot alligator crossing Interstate 75.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that 34-year-old lawyer Jennifer Rosinski of Cooper City lost control after hitting the alligator, and the car flipped over multiple times. She somehow escaped with bruises and a cut under her right eye. The alligator wasn't so lucky.
Lt. Gregory S. Bueno told the Palm Beach Post that crashes involving alligators are rare along that stretch of I-75 in southwest Florida.
Rosinsky couldn't believe it. She told the paper she first thought a fox had run in front her vehicle. She said: "I've never been in a significant accident before, and the first one I'm in is car vs. alligator!"
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: SUV flips multiple times after hitting alligator on interstate; driver escapes serious injury
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
TravisBickle says... May 18, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.
On the plus side, she's getting a new pair of shoes and a purse!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.