THE WEEKEND TEN

1 BAKLAVA

The International Greek Food Festival, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, has three new reasons this year for people to head out to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1100 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock. The menu includes new Loblolly Creamery ice cream flavors: Chocklava, Greek Yogurt with Honey and Strawberry with Feta. Also the usual generous servings of gyros and baklava, Old World Market and performances throughout the weekend. Also new this year -- an admission charge, $3 or three canned food items (proceeds support local charities); admission is still free for kids 12 and younger. Free parking is available at Agape Church, 701 Napa Valley Drive, and Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, and Pulaski Academy, 12601 Hinson Road, with free trolley transport. Food ordered to go can be picked up at the drive-thru or delivered by Chef Shuttle. Call (501) 221-5300 or visit greekfoodfest.com.

2 BUBBLES, ETC.

Things get sloppy, but scientific, at the Museum of Discovery's Messtival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Guests can learn while playing with foam, paints, water, food and other mess-making substances. Admission is $10; $8 for teachers, military, Little Rock city employees, visitors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org. See story on Page 4E.

3 BRIDGE

The Bridge to the Future Festival, a reading celebration presented by the Clinton Presidential Center and AETN, will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Presidential Park, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Community organizations will provide educational activities and free books for children, performances, character appearances and resources for parents. Admission is free. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

4 BIRTHDAY

TigerFest, a 90th birthday celebration for Little Rock Central High School, will feature barbecue, drinks, and music by the LRCH Jazz Band and the 1956 LRCH Swing Band Reunion, 6-9 p.m. today at the First Security Amphitheatre, behind River Market Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave. in downtown Little Rock. Tickets are $15, $5 for children 5-12. Call (501) 231-4643 or visit lrchalumni.org/events.

5 BRILLIANT

The Arkansas Arts Center, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock, showcases up-and-coming Arkansas talents with the 56th annual Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition awards ceremony, 10 a.m. Saturday. The exhibit is on display through July 23. Admission is free; gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

6 BARBER (OF SEVILLE)

Opera in the Rock will stage The Barber of Seville, Gioachino Rossini's comic opera, in Italian with English supertitles at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. David Ward directs; Louis Menendez conducts members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $50 and $25. Call (501) 420-2742 or visit oitr.org.

7 BOB

Arkansas native Bob Dorough, jazz pianist, singer, producer and composer-performer for Schoolhouse Rock in the '70s and '80s, will be onstage at 7 p.m. Friday at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, for the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' Arkansas Sounds Music series. Tickets are $15, $5 for kids 12 and younger. Call (501) 918-3033 or visit arkansassounds.org. See story on Page 5E.

8 BALLET

Jane Landrum and Marilyn Ronnel divide the title role of Alice, and Festival Ballet alumna and Ballet Arkansas company member Meredith Short Loy is the White Queen in Arkansas Festival Ballet's The Adventures of Alice in Wonderland, a full-length, storybook ballet -- music by Carl Davis, choreography by artistic director Rebecca M. Stalcup -- 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre in MacArthur Park, 501 E. Ninth St, Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $15 for children/students. Call (501) 227-5320 or visit arkansasdance.org.

9 BILL

Comedians William Lee Martin (formerly known as Cowboy Bill) and Alex Reymundo team up for the Fine Tex-Mex Comedy Tour, 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Show is for adults 18 and up. Tickets are $22 and $39; VIP tickets includes pre-show meet-and-greet, photos with the comedians and an autographed poster. Call (501) 353-1443 or visit eventbrite.com.

10 BRIT

British acoustic guitarist-composer Clive Caroll performs at 7:30 p.m. today at The Joint, 301 Main St. in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District, part of the Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 425-1528 or visit argentaartsacousticmusic.com or centralarkansastickets.com.

Weekend on 05/18/2017