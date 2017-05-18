Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 18, 2017, 9:13 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

TOP 12: Week's most expensive houses sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 9:07 a.m.

Top 12: Week's most expensive houses sold in Little Rock

Pictured are the 12 most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of April 10-14. “Sold”...

You will be redirected to the Top 12 gallery momentarily, or you can click here to go there immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TOP 12: Week's most expensive houses sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online