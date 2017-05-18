Traffic reopens after person jumps from interstate bridge in Arkansas, authorities say

1:50 P.M. UPDATE:

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department says a portion of Interstate 55 has reopened after being shut down earlier Thursday.

A half-mile stretch of the interstate at the Arkansas-Tennessee line had been closed as authorities responded to someone who had jumped from a bridge over the Mississippi River.

It was not clear as of 1:50 p.m. whether crews were able to rescue the jumper.

Arkansas Online's traffic map showed eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate still at a standstill as of shortly before 2 p.m.

EARLIER STORY:

Traffic is blocked on a main thoroughfare at the Arkansas-Tennessee line because of a jumper, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Around 1:10 p.m, the agency said eastbound and westbound lanes of the Interstate 55 bridge that spans the Mississippi River were blocked.

An alert states that the traffic blockage stems from authorities responding to “a male that jumped on the bridge on the Arkansas side” about 1:05 p.m.

Police noted in a statement that the “victim came up one time and hasn’t been seen since.”

Lt. Col. Eddie Bass, a spokesman for the Memphis Police Department, said air support and harbor patrol were in the area Thursday afternoon.

“We are conducting a grid search now and have contacted regional law enforcement partners south of this area should victim surface,” Bass said. “For now this will be a search and rescue until further notice."

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said in an advisory around 1:30 p.m that lanes remained closed for about half a mile on I-55.

