University groundskeeper dies when lawnmower catches fire
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:06 p.m.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A riding lawnmower being used by a longtime groundskeeper at a Pennsylvania university has caught fire, killing the groundskeeper.
Millersville University President John Anderson said in an email to faculty and students that the worker died Wednesday. He said 60-year-old Michael Keefer was riding on the lawnmower near the university's stadium when the fire broke out.
Keefer was taken to a hospital and died that night.
The Lehigh County coroner's office Thursday said cause of Keefer's death was thermal injuries and that the death was an accident.
A university spokeswoman told LNP that it's unclear what caused the fire.
The university and the state fire marshal are investigating.
Keefer had worked at the university since 1990.
