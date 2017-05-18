University groundskeeper dies when lawnmower catches fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A riding lawnmower being used by a longtime groundskeeper at a Pennsylvania university has caught fire, killing the groundskeeper.

Millersville University President John Anderson said in an email to faculty and students that the worker died Wednesday. He said 60-year-old Michael Keefer was riding on the lawnmower near the university's stadium when the fire broke out.

Keefer was taken to a hospital and died that night.

The Lehigh County coroner's office Thursday said cause of Keefer's death was thermal injuries and that the death was an accident.

A university spokeswoman told LNP that it's unclear what caused the fire.

The university and the state fire marshal are investigating.

Keefer had worked at the university since 1990.