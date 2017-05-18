Home /
VIDEO: Arkansas mother charged with child endangerment says infant got 'ate on by rat,' it was 'accidental'
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
The mother of a 2-week-old girl who suffered 75 to 100 rat bites this week spoke briefly as she was escorted from court Wednesday, telling a reporter that it was an accident.
The video shows 19-year-old Erica Shryock leaving Columbia County Circuit Court in Magnolia.
"My daughter got ate on by a rat and it was accidental and she got taken from me," Shryock said after her first court appearance.
[DOCUMENT: Read police affidavit detailing the case + new probable cause affidavits]
Shryock and the baby's father, 18-year-old Charles Elliott, remain jailed on Class B felony charges of permitting abuse of a minor and Class D felony charges of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree. Bail was set for each at $15,000.
Police said in a probable cause affidavit that the girl was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where she underwent surgery Monday for facial reconstruction involving an open wound on her head.
The couple are next due in court June 1.
YoungHog says... May 18, 2017 at 12:08 p.m.
my gosh.. backwards shake living girl.. video shows all we need to know about this one.. and the quote should be ""My daughter got ate on by a rat and it was accidental and she got TOOKEN from me," Shryock said after her first court appearance." Titleist where you at man.. You ghost on these hideous and heinous by your this RACE.. ~SO IT SEEMS
YoungHog says... May 18, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
VIDEO IS CLASSIC.. downloading it as an MP3 ..In all seriousness.. I feel for the other 3 children.. this is UNREAL
hurricane46 says... May 18, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
19 years old and she has 4 children?, Jesus, white trash meth heads. She doesn't need to have anymore children, but I'm sure she will, at the taxpayers expense.
mrcharles says... May 18, 2017 at 12:41 p.m.
first thought should be about these poor children.
Another great strike for the anti birth control people.
a 2 month old, 5 lb baby with 75-100 rat bites. OMG, and people mention prayers in the afterwards.................... Where was the deity while this rat chewing was going on? Or does free will cover 2 month olds and rats?
as to taxpayer funds, the govt waste much more on pure BS than to discuss about taking care of a child that has no part of any of this great stress to the taxpayers.
