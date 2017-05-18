VIDEO: Arkansas mother charged with child endangerment says infant got 'ate on by rat,' it was 'accidental'

The mother of a 2-week-old girl who suffered 75 to 100 rat bites this week spoke briefly as she was escorted from court Wednesday, telling a reporter that it was an accident.

The video shows 19-year-old Erica Shryock leaving Columbia County Circuit Court in Magnolia.

"My daughter got ate on by a rat and it was accidental and she got taken from me," Shryock said after her first court appearance.

[DOCUMENT: Read police affidavit detailing the case + new probable cause affidavits]

Shryock and the baby's father, 18-year-old Charles Elliott, remain jailed on Class B felony charges of permitting abuse of a minor and Class D felony charges of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree. Bail was set for each at $15,000.

Police said in a probable cause affidavit that the girl was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where she underwent surgery Monday for facial reconstruction involving an open wound on her head.

The couple are next due in court June 1.